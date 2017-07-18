Akeredolu heads to Supreme Court over APC governorship primaries

The Ondo state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling of the Appeal Court that held that the service of originating summons to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of Akeredolu as the candidate was right.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday validated the service of originating summons filed by the runners up in the party’s primaries election, Segun Abraham, to the APC National Secretariat in connection with the primary of the party won by Akeredolu last year September.

Akeredolu in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mr. Segun Ajiboye, said the ruling of the Appeal Court was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion as a result of ignorance.

The ruling was celebrated by Abraham’s supporters across the state, saying the decision of the appellate court was a quit notice to the sitting governor.

However, the governor has directed his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court against the ruling saying the decision of the appellate court does not call for celebration from the opposition’s camp.

He explained that the appeal court ruling was on whether the service of the originating process on the APC secretariat in Abuja, instead of Akeredolu was right or not and wondered the twist in the judgement by the people.

The statement read, “You will recall that Segun Abraham went to court to restrain INEC from recognizing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the governorship candidate of APC.”

“Governor Akeredolu had appealed the ruling of Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, who ruled that an application for interim injunction sought by Abraham be heard. The governor later took the matter to the Appeal Court, who gave the latest ruling.”

“However, it is very important to note that the Court of Appeal ruling bothers on whether the service of the Originating Process on APC secretariat in Abuja was proper service on Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The substantive case is yet to commence. But, what the Appeal Court held that the service was proper.”

“For the governor, as a senior lawyer who is convinced that a case can only be founded on proper service of the Originating Processes, has directed that the ruling be appealed in the overall interest of the development of the law.”

“The governor also appeals to his supporters and the people of the state to remain calm and continue with their legitimate businesses as he continues with the task of developing the state.”