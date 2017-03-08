Akeredolu appoints Ajiboye, others media aides

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed three media aides, with Mr. Oluwasegun Ajiboye named as Chief Press Secretary. Also appointed are Dapo Aruwajoye, a presenter at Television Continental, as Press secretary, electronic media and Fisayo Falodi, press secretary print media.

All the appointments were announced today. Ajiboye, who is assistant editor with The Nation newspaper studied Language and Linguistics at the University of Lagos. He hails from Irun Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State and started his journalism career as a reporter with The News magazine in 2000.

He left TheNews for The Sun newspaper in 2003. Between 2007 and 2009, he served as Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State. Ajiboye worked as the Group News Editor of the defunct National Life newspaper until 2012 when he joined The Nation as Assistant Editor of the Saturday title.

Aruwajoye, who will oversee the Electronic Media for the governor is an indigene of Owo, Ondo State. He read English at Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, Aruwajoye also holds a Master’s Degree in Media and Globalization from Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham. U.K. He started his career as a reporter with Channels Television, Lagos, before moving to TVC where he has carved a niche for himself as a highly resourceful journalist. Falodi as Press Secretary (Print Media) has a degree in Philosophy from University of Ado Ekiti.

He served as the Sub Editor of The Nation newspaper between December 2006 and November 2010. He moved to National Mirror as Senior Sub Editor where worked for four years before joining Saturday Punch in 2014 as a Senior Correspondent. He is an indigene of Ijare, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.