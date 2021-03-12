AK-47: Presidency releases video of Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order

In a bid to demonstrate that President Muhammadu Buhari actual ordered security agents to shoot illegal bearers of AK-47 rifle on sight, the Presidency yesterday released a video showing Buhari, ordering security agents to shoot any civilian seen with AK-47 rifle.

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, had recently announced that Buhari had given specific orders to troops to shoot any civilian bearing AK-47 rifle.

But prominent Nigerians, including the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, had insisted that Buhari should have handed down the order himself.

In an apparent move to convince Nigerians that Buhari himself gave the order, the Presidency through its official Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, yesterday released a 14-second video clip showing the President issuing the order.

In the clip, the President said, “Anybody with AK-47 should be shot because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: https://web.facebook.com/394795147741636/videos/448511363033913