Ajimobi died of multiple organs’ failure, burial now on Sunday

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi on Thursday, was due to multiple organs’ failure.

Giving details of the ex-governor’s death yesterday, Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that the multiple organs’ failure was caused by complications from COVID-19 he earlier contracted.

Abayomi said the immediate past governor of Oyo State later tested negative for COVID-19 but that the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

He was on life support machine before succumbing to death on Thursday at age 70.

The commissioner tweeted: “We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private COVID-19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former Governor died from multiple organs’ failure, following complications from COVID-19 infection.”

Abayomi also commiserated with the family of the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress: “On behalf of COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former governor and the people of Oyo state.”

The former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, 2020.

Burial Postponed

Loyalists of late Ajimobi, friends, and some family members arrived at his Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan early yesterday morning in anticipation of his burial.

However, they were disappointed as his body did not arrive in Ibadan. It was later gathered that the burial arrangement had not been concluded.



A statement was later issued by the Ajimobi family, without addressing the precise burial date: “With great sadness and deep regret, but with total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our husband, father, and grandfather, His Excellency, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, after a brief illness. Accordingly, funeral details will be announced in due course.”

To Be Buried On Sunday

Another statement released last night revealed that the remains of Ajimobi would be buried tomorrow in Ibadan.

The statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Bolaji Tunji, said he would be buried at the mosque he built in Oke Ado area of the ancient city.