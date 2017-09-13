Aisha Alhassan Attends FEC Meeting with President Buhari in Aso Rock

The embattled Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, is currently attending today’s meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She arrived at 10:45am for the 11am meeting, a week after disclosing that she would campaign for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar even if President Muhamamdu Buhari decides to seek re-election in 2019.

In what they described as “anti-party activities” and “disloyalty”, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for her sack in what.

This is a developing story, TORI News will bring you more updates shortly…