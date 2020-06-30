Airports reopening in Nigeria: Ten things you need to do before you can board a local flight

The Federal Government on Monday approved the resumption of domestic flights in major airports of the country.

Before the announcement on Monday, airport staff have been hard at work preparing to welcome back passengers.

Ahead of the opening, Aviation Minister Senator Hadi Sirika visited domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Saturday to assess the measures put in place to protect airport staff and travellers.

Here are 10 ten things passengers need to know before they can be allowed to board a plane.

1. People who are planning on travelling should arrive at the airport at least an hour earlier than usual.

2. Only passengers will be allowed inside the terminal buildings and temperature screenings will be conducted by Port Health at all entrances.

3. To ensure proper sanitisation and screening at airport entrances, a number of access points will be closed .

4. Passengers will be required to wear a mask at all times and physical distancing rules will apply throughout the airport. To assist with this, stickers on the floor mark the distance of 1.5m that you should keep from other passengers. Airport benches have been marked to indicate seats that should be left open.

5. Physical distancing rules will also apply when queuing to board an aircraft and boarding will be done in a controlled manner to allow passengers travelling the rear seats to board first.

6. Bag wrapping will now also be compulsory for all check-in luggage.

7. A new feature to look out for is a “Covid-19 essentials” vending machine, which is filled with disposable masks, hand sanitiser gel, wipes and tissues.

8. No more physical contact between airline staff and passengers. Passengers are now to detach their boarding passes themselves and drop inside containers that have been made available.

9. To reduce contact between passengers and airline workers, airports will use robots to do some of the processes that airport officials were doing before.

10. To ensure safety on board, aircraft will be disinfected between flights and a high efficiency particulate air filter (Hepa) filter, which kills bacteria, will clean the air throughout the flight.