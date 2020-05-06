Aircraft conveying Nigerian citizens from Dubai makes U-turn after a woman gives birth mid-air

plane conveying Nigerian citizens from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has made a U-turn after a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby mid-air.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known on Wednesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had said 265 Nigerians would arrive in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday as part of efforts to bring citizens willing to come back to the country amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

It was gathered that the airline left Dubai for Lagos at 10am but an hour into the about eight-hour trip, the woman gave birth, forcing the pilots to return the plane to Dubai to disembark the mother and the new born.

The plane, which was scheduled to arrive at 3pm is now expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 7pm.