Ailing Sadiq Daba set for treatment in UK

Veteran actor Sadiq Daba, reportedly diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer, is about to be flown to the United Kingdom for treatment.

The money for the treatment was crowdfunded after Daba disclosed hat he did not have enough to get proper medical treatment.

His call for help became a clarion call as Nigerians rallied to raise the amount needed.

The veteran’s proposed journey to the UK was disclosed by the ace broadcaster, Soni Irabor, who helped raise the call for help and also crowdfund the needed amount.

Irabor wrote: “It’s time to say thanks to you all. Sadiq Daba is set to move out for the UK where he will be starting treatment.

“While we say thanks, we say please let’s not be stuck midway with this, we still need more from you.

“The account is still up and we look forward to receiving from you. God bless you.”