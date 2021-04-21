Ailing Comedienne Ada Jesus dies two days after her birthday

Comedienne Mmesoma Mercy Obi, better known as Ada Jesus, who turned a year older on Monday, April 19, 2020, is dead

The comedienne who has been battling with a kidney disease was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon, April 21, by Harrison Gwamnishu, the leader of the group of Nigerians who took her to the hospital.

Her sad demise comes just few days after Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje publicly forgave her for accusing him of conniving with actress Rita Edochie and others to stage miracles.