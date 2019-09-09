Agbede bows, endorses MC Oluomo as Lagos NURTW Chairman

Immediate past Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in Lagos State, Tajudeen Agbede has finally endorsed Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo as his successor.

MC Oluomo was appointed the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the union by the NURTW National President, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa on Tuesday last week.

Oluomo’s emergence as the new chairman follows the dissolution of the executive committee of the state chapter hitherto headed by Agbede,

Agbede and Oluomo have been at each other’s throats for a while over the NURTW chairmanship in Lagos.

Agbede, who is now the union’s National Vice President (South West) , is supporting Micheal Ajulo to succeed him.

Agbede resolved to endorsed MC Oluomo followed the intervention of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, who intervened in the crisis threatening the unity of the union in the state.

Tinubu was said to have prevailed on Agbede to reconsider his stand on MC Oluomo considering the tension already created over the chairmanship tussle.

Some members of the union had on Wednesday marched on the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, Ikeja, to protest Oluomo’s appointment.