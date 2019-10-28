Again, Lagos assembly summons Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of the state, a second time to account for some transactions carried out by his administration.

This second summon comes two weeks after the Assembly had asked the former governor to appear before it, an invitation which Ambode did not honour.

According to the notice of summon as published in national dallies, the Assembly asked Ambode appear before the House as to clear the air regarding certain financial dealings during his administration.

The former governor is to answer five major questions including, “(1) Unauthorised discounting of promissory note; (2) Purchase of 820 buses by his administration without due authorisation; (3) Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds; (4) Improper implementation of the Appropriation Law; and (5) Non-adherence to the Financial Regulations of the state”.

He is to furnish the Assembly with 15 copies each of all relevant document(s) relating to the issues raised through the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019.