Again, gunmen kill 15 in Plateau

Fifteen people were killed on Monday after gunmen attacked a community in Plateau State

The Plateau killings took place at Kwatas, a village in Bokkos Local Government Area.

The attack which happened about 8.30 pm on Sunday came a few weeks after the invasion of Kulben in Mangu Local Government Area that led to the death of 15 people.

A vigilante group in Kwatas, according to a source, aided the arrest of seven persons who participated in the Kulben attack.

A witness, Bukus Dogo, said he counted 10 dead bodies and many injured persons when the attackers left the village.

It was learnt that the residents of Kwatas received information and threats of reprisal from a group whose identity could not be ascertained.

The information consequently necessitated a series of security meetings at the instance of the Chairman of Bokkos council, Yusuf Machen.

Spokesman, Gabriel Ubah, said: ”On the 26/01/2020 at about 2030hrs, the Plateau State Command received an information that at about 1930hrs, unknown gun men suspected to be herdsmen, attacked Kwatas village, Bokkos District, Bokkos LGA where 13 persons lost their lives while five were critically injured and receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Bokkos.

“ Immediately the command received the information, the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, swung into action by deploying detectives, conventional policemen and PMF personnel to the are,a with the directive to restore peace and effect arrest of the perpetrators of that dastardly act.”

But, a few hours after , Ubah disclosed that two of the wounded persons receiving treatment at the Cottage Hospital, Bokkos, died in the afternoon, bringing the number of casualties to 15.