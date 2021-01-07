Again, Ghana offers citizens free electricity as COVID-19 relief package

The government of Ghana has yet again offered free electricity units to lifeline customers for three months.

The managing director of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday. He also said that the gesture is part of the government’s extended COVID-19 electricity relief.

He said the initiative will absorb 100 per cent electricity bills of the lifeline customers from January to March.

“Customers on non-smart prepaid meters will have to swipe or insert their cards in their meters before they visit the vending points to recharge, in order to receive their free units for each month.

“Lifeline Postpaid Customers: With regards to postpaid lifeline customers, their bills for January, February and March 2021 will indicate the GoG absorption of their lifeline consumption.

“Management wishes to assure lifeline customers and stakeholders that it is resolved to implement this directive to the letter. Customers are advised to contact ECG District offices with any challenge for a resolution.”

Lifeline customers are those who consume less electricity compared to some consumers who use multiple phases.