Again, Evans fails to stop trial

A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on Tuesday dismissed another application by suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans, seeking to stop his fifth arraignment.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye upheld the argument of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Titilayo Shitta-Bey, that a prima facie case has been established against the defendant.

The judge held that Evans’ claim that the five-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and attempted murder, was “grossly defective, repetitive and an abuse of court processes” lacks merit.

The defendant’s application to quash the charge was made on May 25, through his former counsel, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, who withdrew his representation on June 13, citing personal reasons.

Ogungbeje was replaced by Mr. Noel Brown, who announced his appearance for Evans.

Following Justice Akintoye’s ruling, Evans and his co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba, were arraigned by the state government.

According to the charge, the defendants and others at large committed the offences on September 7, 2015, at Seventh Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

The allegedly conspired and kidnapped Chief James Uduji, collected a ransom of $1.2 million and shot him on the shoulder while trying to kill him.

They also allegedly fired shots at Mr. Donatus Nwoye which hit him on the hand.

The court heard that they also shot Mr. Jereome Okezie on the hand and head.

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravened Sections 230 (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Akintoye remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned till September 13 for trial.

Evans was arrested on June 10, 2017 in his Magodo, Lagos, mansion.

He is facing five different charges before three Lagos High Court judges, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye.