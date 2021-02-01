Again Emir of Ilorin mourns as another chieftaincy titleholder dies

The palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu -Gambari has again been thrown into mourning.

This follows the death of another illustrious son of Ilorin and one of Chieftaincy titleholders in the Ilorin emirate, Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro.

Saro died on Sunday evening after battling COVID -19 at a private hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos .

The Ilorin-born billionaire industrialist and philanthropist until is death was Sardauna of Ilorin.

Until his death, Saro had always played a major role in palace activities as one of the most senior titleholders in the emirate.

Mourning the death of Saro, Sulu Gambari described it as a painful loss to the emirate.

Saro’s death came barely four days after the death of another chieftaincy titleholder and pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdkadri Orire.

Orire died in his residence after a brief illness.

Orire was the Sarkin Malami of Ilorin before his death.