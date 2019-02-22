Again, Buhari to address the nation on election eve

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation by 7am on Friday.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the address will broadcast on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will Friday, February 22, 2019 broadcast to the nation at 7 am with a repeat at 9 pm,” Adesina said.

“All television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

The president had a previous broadcast on February 15 ahead of the postponed election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cited logistic challenge as reason for postponement.