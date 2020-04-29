Again, Buhari appoints dead man as member of Federal Character Commission

Facts emerged that Ebonyi state nominee for Commissioner in Federal Character Commission (FCC) Tobias Chukwuemeka is dead.

Late Tobias died on February 28 .

President Muhammadu Buhari submitted nomination of Tobias for confirmation in Senate and was read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Tobias was among the 16 nominees for Federal Character Commission (FCC) board. His appointment was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

He was Ward Secretary Social Democratic Party, SDP, Amudo/Okoffia ward 1991 – 1993; Councillor, Amudo/ Okoffia ward between 1996 and 1997; Supervisor for Works, Ezza South Local Government Area in 1997; State Administrative Secretary, Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN), Ebonyi State, 1998; Pioneer State Auditor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, 1998 -1999; Pioneer Chief Whip of Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2003; Pioneer Leader of Ebonyi State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007

He was Ebonyi State Commissioner for Public Utilities from 2009 to 2010; and member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the 7th House of Representatives from 2011 till 2015.