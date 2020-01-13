After pocketing billions, 269 Reps yet to sponsor bill in six months

With six months into the first year of their four-year tenure, 269 out of the 360 members of the House of Representatives are yet to sponsor a single bill.

However, 91 federal lawmakers have already sponsored a total of 499 bills as of December 20, 2019.

Since the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on June 11, 2019, both chambers have jointly initiated 688 bills, with the House accounting for 499 and the Senate, 189.

These bills are at different stages of consideration, while some have been passed, including two executive bills: the 2020 appropriation and finance bills.

Lawmaking, oversight, and representation are the primary functions of the legislators.

Investigation revealed that out of the 91 bills sponsors, 48 are of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while the leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 36 of its members on the bill sponsorship chart; with APGA, ADC and APM having one member each on the bills chart. Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) lawmakers are yet to sponsor any bill.

Hon. Abass Tajudeen (APC, Kaduna) is with the highest number of bills, having recorded 33, while the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) and Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) sponsored the second highest number of bills, garnering 27 each.

Also among the top bill sponsors are Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) with 26 bills, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia) 23 bills and the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (PDP, Abia) as the leading female lawmaker with the highest number of bills, having sponsored 21.

Hon. Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau) sponsored 20 bills with Speaker Femi Gbajabimila (APC, Lagos) also in the top 10 with 19 bills and House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia) with 17 bills.

The Minority Whip, Hon. Gideon Luca Gwani (PDP, Kaduna) is 10th on the bills table with 15, while the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) is the 11th highest bill sponsor with 10 bills to his credit, alongside Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga (PDP, Ebonyi), 10.

Other bill sponsors are Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante (PDP, Rivers) 9 bills, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) 8 bills, Hon. Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau) 8 bills, Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun) 8 bills and Hon. Ajibola Muraino (PDP, Oyo), 8 bills.

Those with seven bills are Hon. Francis Charles Uduyor (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Hon. Dan Agundi Munir (APC, Kano), Hon. Patrick Asadu (PDP, Enugu), Hon. Segun Odebunmi (APC, Oyo); Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa), Chukwuma Omeoji (APGA, Enugu), Hon. Johnson Oghuma (APC, Edo) and Hon. Jimoh Olajide (APC, Lagos) with six bills each.

Lawmakers with five bills include the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), Hon. Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), Hon. Chinedu Onwuaso (PDP, Anambra), Hon. Ochiglegor Idagbo (PDP, Cross River), Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu (PDP, Anambra) and Hon. Rimande Shawulu (PDP, Taraba).

With four bills are Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa), Hon. Makwe Livinus Makwe (PDP, Ebonyi), Hon. Jonathan Gaza (PDP, Nasarawa), Hon. Ali Abdullahi Ibrahim (APC, Kogi), Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Gumi (PDP, Zamfara), Hon. Henry Archibong Okon (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Hon. Abdullahi Saidu Musa (APC, Niger), and Hon. Alex Egona (APC, Cross River).

Those with three bills include: Hon. Mohammed Umar Jega (APC, Kebbi), Hon. Aishatu Jubril Dukku (APC, Gombe), Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Hon. Roland Ben Ibakpa (PDP, Delta), Hon. Ali Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano), Hon. Alphonsus Longgap (APC, Plateau) and Hon. John Dyegh (APC, Benue).

Those with two bills are Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata (APC, Jigawa), Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga (APC, Osun), Hon. Aliu Kuye (APC, Lagos), Hon. Abdulmajeed Adesegun Adekoya (PDP, Ogun), Hon. Tasir Raji Olawale (APC, Lagos), Hon. Eta Mbora Edim (PDP, Cross River), and Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Also with two bills are Hon. Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno), Hon. Olawuyi Abdulraheem Olatunji (APC, Kwara), Hon. Ndukwe Nkole (PDP, Abia) and Hon. Fred Azibapu Obua (PDP, Bayelsa).

The acting House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo) leads those with only one bill to their credit with Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP, Delta), Hon. Amobi Yinusa Akintola (APC, Osun), Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta), Hon. Mohammed Saidu (PDP, Sokoto), Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina), Hon. Abdulkadir Sa’ad Abdullahi (APC, Bauchi), Hon. Peter Abiola Makinde (ADC, Ondo), Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Mustapha (APC, Sokoto), Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo), Hon. Afolabi Olalekan (APC, Osun), and Hon. Abubakar Nalaraba (APC, Nasarawa) also on the list.

Others with one bill are Hon. James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Hon. Hunpe Adande Babatunde (APC, Lagos), Hon. Amirruddin Tukur (APC, Katsina), Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Hon. Olukemi Fakeye (APC, Osun), Hon. Onanuga Adewunmi Oriyomi (APC, Ogun) and Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi (PDP, Rivers).

Also with one bill include Hon. Mohammed Garba Datti (APC, Kaduna), Hon. Jimoh Abdulraheem Olajide (APC, Lagos), Hon. Da’u Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa), Hon. Peller Abiola Shina (APC, Oyo), Hon. Raphael Adeyemi Adaramola (APC, Ekiti), Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) and Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River).

The rest with one bill are Hon. Michael Etaba Irom (PDP, Cross River), Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, Ogun), Hon. Victor Mela (APC, Gombe) and Hon. Alex Egbona (APC, Cross River).