AFCON 2021: Nigeria finally release 28-man provisional squad [Full list]
Nigeria on Saturday named a 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The list was made public by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Huesca’s Kelechi Nwakalu, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Almeria striker Sadiq Umar and in-form Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis all made the cut.
The usual suspects are also included in the provisional squad.
Victor Osimhen is included despite his facial injury. Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have also been called-up.
But there’s no place for Venezia’s Tyronne Ebuehi, although Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates got his maiden call-up to the team.
The Eagles are in Group D with Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan at the 2021 AFCON.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers:
Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
Defenders:
Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)
Midfielders:
Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)
Forwards:
Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)
Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ with Nigeria over becoming manager in time for AFCON
Jose Mourinho held talks over the vacant Nigeria national team managerial position, according to the president of their football federation.
The Super Eagles are on the lookout for a new coach having sacked Gernot Rohr on the eve of next month’s African Cup of Nations.
Rohr had been in charge for five years, but was dismissed after their latest fixture saw them held to a draw by Cape Verde.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) handed the head coach role to Augustine Eguavoen, but he looks unlikely be the man at the helm by the time the tournament kicks off in Cameroon in January.
NFF president Amaju Pinnick claimed they would appoint a new coach in the next week or two and appeared to suggest that Mourinho has been involved in discussions.
“”The emphasis on the new coach is discipline. We will look at his antecedents on discipline, Pinnick said.
“Secondly, we will also look at how hungry he is to win trophies because if they are hungry it supersedes so many things and if he wants to win he will instil discipline.
“We will look at all these things but I cannot make a pronouncement emphatically because I will be undermining my executive committee.
“But we have spoken to three top coaches and [Jose] Peseiro, whose name has been going around, is one of the coaches and I can tell you he is a top coach.”
On Mourinho, who only became Roma boss during the summer, Pinnick added: “Of course Mourinho, I am not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did and the (sports) minister also talked to Mourinho and there is nothing wrong with it.https://get-latest.convrse.media/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2Fnews%2Fjose-mourinho-holds-talks-nigeria-25780580&cre=center&cip=20&view=web
“If the coach will give us the Nations Cup, he will be drafted in immediately. I am not going to tell you that it will be later, because of what essence is the recruitment? If the executive committee says yes and we are ready, what are we waiting for?
Arsenal make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decision as they ‘aim to avoid’ Mesut Ozil situation
Arsenal are open to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January with Mikel Arteta freezing out the striker, according to reports.
The former club captain was overlooked for the clash with Southampton almost a fortnight ago due to a disciplinary breach.
But Arteta has continued to shun Aubameyang, who is now assessing his future options, for games against West Ham and Leeds in the Premier League.
The Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and is training alone.
Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top earner and, if he is not going to be part of Arteta’s plans going forward, the club see it as best for all parties if he leaves before his contract expires in 2023.
As a result, a midseason exit is being considered, reports football.london.
Arteta has given little away in terms of Aubameyang’s future, but so far has shown no desire to restore him to the fold.
He is keen to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation, however, which continued to drag on.
The German was handed a lucrative contract in Arsene Wenger’s final months but was not part of Arteta’s plans and barely featured despite still training with the squad.
Ozil’s mammoth wages made finding a suitor difficult before he eventually left for Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Aubameyang is keen on a move to France, where he played previously with Saint-Etienne.
Italy and Spain are also seen as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.
Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week salary will prove an issue to most clubs in Europe, although Arsenal could subsidise part of a potential deal.
Arteta was quizzed on the reasons behind stripping the striker of the captaincy and said: “The decision we have taken as a club is very clear.
“It is because we believe he has failed to be committed as the level we all expect and agree. It is as simple as that.
Carabao Cup semi-final draw confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-final was conducted on Wednesday night.
It took place after Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all joined Arsenal in the final four of the competition.
The Blues won 2-0 at Brentford, Spurs defeated West Ham 2-1 and the Reds won 4-3 on penalties against Leicester City, after fighting back to draw 3-3.
Chelsea will now take on Tottenham in the semi-final, while Arsenal face Liverpool.
The first legs will be played week of January 3, while the second legs will be played week of January 10.
Manchester City are the current holders of the cup, but were eliminated by West Ham in the previous round.
