Adeosun removes Zubair as acting SEC DG, appoints Uduk

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Friday appointed Ms Mary Uduk, as the new Director -General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) following the redeployment of Dr Abdul Zubair, who had held fort since December last year, according to Oluyinka Akintunde, Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the minister.

Adeosun said that Uduk’s appointment was governed by the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and the conditions of service applicable to the Director-General of the commission.

The minister in a letter dated April 13, said Uduk’s appointment had become necessary to ensure effective regulation of the Capital Market.

Zubair, the former acting Director-General of the Commission, has been posted to SEC’s External Relations Department.

The minister also appointed Reginald C. Karawusa as Acting Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement; Isiyaku Tilde – Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations and Henry Roland Adekunle – Acting Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services