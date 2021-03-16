Adebanjo replaces Fasoranti as Afenifere Leader

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has stepped down as the National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organisation, Afenifere.

Fasoranti, 95, stepped down due to old age.

In his place, 93-year-old Chief Ayo Adebanjo has stepped in as the acting National leader.

Adebanjo was formerly the Deputy National leader, Afenifere.

Former Financial Secretary of the group, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, Atakumosa East Council Area, Ilesa, Osun State was named as the group’s deputy leader.

According to Fasoranti, he stepped down because the group needed more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of the Yoruba culture and pride as a people.

He said only a more alike and active leadership could achieve this, saying that at 95, he is hardly able to provide such and that it was time he stepped aside.

“At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader,” Fasoranti said.

The leadership change of baton was applauded by the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum.

Akin Malaolu, the group’s president said: We are not surprised at the decision of our foremost Yoruba leader Pa Rueben Fasoranti to take a bow citing old age.

“He is a worthy leader who will never and has never betrayed the great Awoist of Yoruba land. Our late sage late Chief Obafemi Awolowo would have done the same under age reasons but he died before attaining very old age.

“Pa FASONRANTI’s decision was not from fear of death because he is still within the arrival hall.

“Departure is not on our mind for any leader and we can only say thank you for your uprightness in managing the affairs of our people and our nation.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo shall keep the Awoist light glowing and Yoruba Ronu leaders shall offer assistance at every bend that may unstable

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo as our new Yoruba leader is hereby accepted and recognised”.