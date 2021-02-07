Adamu, Kashim Shettima , Modu Ali Sheriff, others jostle for APC National Chairmanship

The battle for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun in earnest.

Those who have indicated interest in the coveted position are said to be from the three main legacy parties that formed the APC. The parties were Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the All Progressives Congress (ANPP).

Those interested have already started lobbying party leaders across the nook and crannies of the country.

The position of the national chairman became vacant last year following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership.

Oshiomole’s position was temporarily handed over Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, who was named as Chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee.

In the Northcentral geo-political zone, two former governors of Nasarawa are being considered for the chairmanship slot by some party chieftains from the region.

The party leaders from the zone are said to have begun consultation and lobbying other party leaders from other zones to seek their support for the either of the two.

Aside the two, four other ex governors according to the Nation newspapers have also indicated interest in the position.

They are Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Modu Ali Sheriff (Borno), Clement Ebri (Cross River) and Kashim Shettima (Borno)