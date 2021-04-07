Adamu hands over to acting IGP, Alkali Baba

The erstwhile Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has formally handed over to the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The handing over, which is currently holding at the IGP’s conference room at Louis Edet House, Abuja, has top serving officers in attendance.

Daily Trust reports that Usman Baba had earlier been decorated by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Baba was announced on Tuesday to replace Adamu in acting capacity following the recent attacks in the country particularly in the SouthEast.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have continued to trail the appointment of the Acting IGP.

Some police officers, who spoke to Daily Trust, said although they have nothing against the acting IGP, a substantive DIG should have been appointed for the position.

”Our new Acting IG was formerly Acting DIG, I expect that a substantive DIG would have been appointed as his replacement.

”I don’t have anything against the duo and I don’t know any law that goes against the recent appointment but I just feel that some things are not done correctly,” one of the police officers told Daily Trust in confidence.

Another policeman said officers of the force are praying fervently for the Acting IGP to find a lasting solution to the current attacks on police officers and the formations.