Actress, Funke Akindele donates foodstuffs to popular orphanage home in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has put smiles on the faces of the children at the Modupe Cole orphanage home, located in Yaba, Lagos.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share photos from her visit to the orphanage home, the mother of two wrote;

“Earlier Today i visited MODUPE COLE MEMORIAL CHILD CARE & TREATMENT HOME SCHOOL and PACELLI SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND AND PARTIALLY SIGHTED CHILDREN. I was so happy to be able to give back in my own little way to these amazing people “

See how some of Funke’s fans and followers reacted to what she did;

@kemity wrote “God will continue to bless you”

@vickee_chukwu wrote “God bless u For doing this”

@folagade_banks wrote “God bless you for this mama.. you are a gem”

@cutiechizzy wrote “God bless you ma

@miz_edidiong wrote “God bless you Ma, God bless the Bello’s Foundation.”

@samuel_chidindu wrote “God bless you for giving hope to them, and showing them that they are loved”

@simzain wrote “So good of you,may God bless you abundantly”

See photos below;