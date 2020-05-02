Actress Bimbo Thomas,Yomi Fabiyi, Murphy Afolabi turn prayer warriors amidst COVID-19 crisis (photo)

Yoruba actress, Bimbo Thomas along with her male colleagues in the film industry have turned prayer warriors.

Thomas with Yomi Fabiyi , Murphy Afolabi and Adekola Tijani popularly known as Kamilu Kopo sought God’s face in this trying coronavirus times .

Fabiyi posted a picture of themselves on Instagram asking God to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the picture , they were seen raising their hands and praying seriously to God for Him to heal the world and sanctify the land so it can be free from coronavirus disease.

They prayed that God should preserve everyone and grant everyone eternal life.

Fabiyi wote: COVID-19: We appeal to God almighty to have mercy on us, protect our fans, protect our families and keep us safe. This too shall pass.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed from what was the subject of jokes to becoming a very serious issue that has left millions of people all over the world in great fear.