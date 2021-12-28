Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale’s utterance.

The Ghanaian star had during his stadium concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.

IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a disappointment.

The actor noted that the singer was promoting disunity with his inferiority complex and childish act. IK also added that he has worked with Ghanaian stars who were amazing and demanded an apology from the singer.

“MR shattawalenima you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations .. You should Appreciate the Nigerian artist coz a win for any Nigerian artist is a win for Africa . How do you promote unity with utterances like this . This is very weak from you … deal with ur complex issues and grow up.

See the post below: