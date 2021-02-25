Abuja air crash victims buried

Seven personnel of Nigerian Air Force who lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash have been laid to rest.

They were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, in the Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday morning.

Family members and friends of the deceased officers, including serving female military personnel, broke down in tears during the funeral.

The victims are the Captain, Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama; Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist) and Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

Others are: Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Speaking amid tears, Mrs Oluwasola Sola, elder sister of Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), said her brother was on leave when he was called by his superior to come for an operation.

According to her, only him has been taking care of the entire family members, particularly their aged mother.

She said the victim left behind three children, including a one-year old son.

She recalled that only two persons were shortlisted by the Nigerian Air Force in the entire Ekiti State when Olawunmi joined the military in 2001.

Mrs Sola added that the victim recently complained of how the officers were being treated, promising to resign soon.

The Beechcraft King Air B350i in which the victims were flying crashed while en route to Minna to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions in connection with the rescue of the 42 students and staff abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Oladayo Amao; the minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed and many other top government functionaries were in attendance.