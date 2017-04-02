Abiola’s son urges Buhari to reopen parents’ deaths

One of Chief MKO Abiola’s children, Abdulmumuni Abiola, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to reopen the case of his father’s death.

Abiola, the winner of the 1993 presidential election annulled by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, was incarcerated by Gen. Sani Abacha, who took over power from the Interim National Government headed by Chief Ernest Shonekan following Babangida’s exit.

The politician, who ran for president on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, was imprisoned by Abacha for refusing to renounce his mandate as the elected president of the country.

He was in detention when Gen. Abdulsalami took over power after the death of Abacha.

While negotiations were ongoing for the release of the politician, he was reported dead under controversial circumstances.

Speaking with SUNDAY PUNCH on Saturday, the younger Abiola noted that no matter how long it would take to get justice for his father, he would wait.

He said, “It doesn’t matter how long it takes. Even my own kids will ask for the truth about their grandfather’s death. The truth will always come out. I have always known that the cause of my father’s death is questionable. I appreciate Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi for coming out to speak the truth that he knows. I salute Gen. Bamaiyi for being steadfast with the truth. I hope others involved in this matter will come out and speak the truth.

“As far as I am concerned and the family of Chief MKO Abiola is concerned, nothing has been let go. We are still interested in getting justice done. Justice delayed will not be justice denied in unravelling the real cause of my father’s death. My father is not somebody that should die and there is mystery surrounding his death. I am looking forward to a day when a leader of this country will find out the real cause of my father’s death. MKO Abiola was a good man,” he said.

Calling on the Federal Government to revisit the case, Abdulsalami stated, “I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do his best to get to the end of this matter – not only to unravel the killers of my father but also the killers of my mother, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. They deserve justice.

“Since Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar was in charge of the country when my father died, I believe he has a case to answer. He needs to come out and tell Nigerians the truth. All the people involved in my father’s death should come out and apologise for what they did and did not do.”