Abike Dabiri’s fight with Communication Minister, Isa Ali Pantami gets messier

The battle between Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami is becoming messier.

Dabiri-Erewa has told the Minister to stop disrespecting women after Pantami described her claim as a fat lie.

She had earlier accused Pantami of ordering gunmen to throw NIDCOM staff out of the office given to them by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

According Dabiri-Erewa, NiDCOM needed a space due to the fact they had none at the moment and luckily was offered one by the NCC. But the Minister of Communication evicted them with the aid of armed men.

But In a tweet on Sunday, the minister described Dabiri-Erewa’s allegation as “a big fat lie”.

“THIS IS A FAT LIE FROM HER: The owner of the building @NgComCommission has faulted her lies on their social media platforms. The minister has never given that directives to any gunman. We need to be very objective in reporting. I have never sent any gunmen there, and I have no one,” Pantami tweeted.

However, Dabiri-Erewa was not going to let Pantami’s claim slide as she reacted quickly to the Minister’s tweet, saying Pantami ‘s disrespect for women is legendary.

She said Pantami ejected her staff from their office because she is a woman.

She told the Minister to remember that public office is transient.

An Islamic scholar should not lie Hon Minister .( PhdFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy)You did that to me cos I am a woman .Your disrespect for women is legendary Left the ugly incident behind me since Feb. But pls release all our office eguipment .Public office is transient .