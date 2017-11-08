Abductors of mother of LP chair demand N100m ransom

Abductors of Mrs. Elizabeth Omotosho, mother of the incumbent National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, have demanded N100 million as ransom to secure her release.

A source close to the family said the men of the underworld had reached out to the family requested that the huge sum be paid before the 71 year old mother could be released from their captivity.

Mrs. Omotosho was reportedly kidnapped, on Sunday night, by four unidentified gunmen at her residence, NO. 23, Lobalade Street, Tanke, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The abduction of the septuagenarian came few weeks after Mike Omotosho, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of Labour Party in Kwara State, was elected National Chairman of the party.

It was gathered the abductors insisted that the family must provide N100 million before the old woman could be left from her hostage.

“When mama was kidnapped on Sunday night, they went away without leaving any sign behind for us to reach out to them. But as I talk to you now, they have reached out to us and demanded that a sum of N100 million be paid before they can release mama to us.

“Though we are distraught with this ugly development at this moment in our life, we are optimistic and prayerful that the kidnappers would consider her age and release her in good time”.

In a telephone chat yesterday, the Spokesman of the State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the force was on the trail of the suspects.

When asked whether the police was aware of any demand by the abductors, Okasanmi relied that he was not in the know, but assured that the old woman would be released soon.

He disclosed that men of the police, Department of State Services and other sister security agencies are working behind the scene to unravel the identity of the hoodlums.

“We are on their trail. You know this is a sensitive matter and it is better left in a covert way that we are working. We have begun investigation on it, our sister agencies are also collaborating with us on this matter. Most importantly, we are working with the team set up by the Inspector General of Police to ensure safe return of the old woman.