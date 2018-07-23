Abba Moro declares for Senate

Immediate past Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has formally declared his intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial seat in the forth-coming 2019 general elections.

Moro disclosed this while briefing newsmen, in Otukpo, on Saturday, after a tour round the nine local government areas that make up the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C.

According to Moro, “This press conference is to formally declare my intention to run for the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C) Senate. I have been in the field for the last one week to intimate my people of my intention.

“What I have done is to feel the pulse of our people to ask them if I can be supported to run for the seat. As a democrat, I feel that is the right thing to do. I have consulted widely with leaders of the party and elders of the land.

“And having gone round the nine local government areas, I am convinced that I have the support of the people to run for the senate of the Benue south senatorial district.

“I have followed the politics of Benue south assiduously for many years learning under Senator David Mark. I know the dreams of our people and I have tried to help in the execution of his mandate for the people.

“All these years, I have been a teacher at the Benue State Polytechnics. I have been Council chairman, I have been chairman and pro-chancellor of two federal univeristies.