Abba Kyari’s death claims first casualty

Kano State commissioner for works and infrastructure, Muaz Magaji has become the first casualty of the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magaji has been sacked for celebrating the passing of Kyari.

Kyari died Friday in Lagos of coronavirus and was buried on Saturday in Abuja.

Magaji had on his Facebook page immediately after the death of Kyari was announced wrote, “It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!

“Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

“I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact however is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around,” Magaji posted.

Angry social media users had condemned Magaji for his unguarded statements.

Special Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, also earlier tweeted, “I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise.

“The commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order.”

Announcing his sack, Muhammad Garba, Commissioner for information, said Magaji was removed owing to his unguarded utterances.

“Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has relieved the appointment of the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji with immediate effect,” he said.

Garba, said as a public servant, the commissioner ought to have respect the profanity of the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering the office to disrepute.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.