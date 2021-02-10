A healthy 4-5 needs to have 11 erections per day !

‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

The importance of the above quote highlights the importance of a daily activity, and benefits thereof.

And, what one does on a day can be beneficial in the long run.



Take having an erection for an example.

There is a daily limit to the amount of erections one can have.

Yes, there is a daily requirement of erections needed by the 4-5, experts have revealed.

According to the Sexual Medicine Society of North America, the average man has about 11 erections each day and several more at night.

A healthy man will typically experience three to five erections while asleep, each lasting 25 to 35 minutes.

Although they usually happen when you’re sexually aroused, they can also happen without any sexual stimulation.

These also include the nocturnal penile tumescence, also known as the “morning wood”.

So, if he is always happy to see you, it is perfectly normal!



