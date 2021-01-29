A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the Punani!

We often underestimate the power and the flexibility of the punani.

This is the organ that delivers life to the world while at the same time accommodate regular visits from the 4-5.

So the question: is can this amazing human organ be stretched beyond imagination?

Gynaecologists help set the record straight:

According to Dr Michelle Metz, the punani is basically a muscular rubber band that stretches during sex and returns to its original shape and size.



An exception to this, however, is the very first time you have sex as this will cause a change in the size of the vagina.

The hymen, which is a membrane that surrounds or partially covers the external vaginal opening will break or tear which can sometimes lead to mild bleeding.

Gynaecologists further explain that the vaginal wall can also stretch if you have sex with men with different-sized 4-5s.

However, this isn’t permanent as the punani generally bounces back into shape after the intimacy is over.



