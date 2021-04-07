A beginner’s guide to phone sex!

If you are one of the long-distance couples, then you would know why phone sex is for you.

Virtual sex has increasingly become popular among couples who spend most of the time apart.

However, when it comes to phone sex, it can be a bit tricky since some people do not know the basics or when to initiate it.

In account of this, we bring to you a step-by-step guide to have the best phone sex with your partner.

When do you initiate it?

Don’t just start pouring in sexy compliments that can potentially lead to phone sex. Discuss with your partner if they are comfortable enough to engage in such conversations and exchanging pictures. Your partner may feel unforgettable if a friendly chat turns into a sex chat in no time. So, it’s better to be on the same page.

Get comfortable in terms of the environment

If you’re a beginner, don’t try phone sex outside of your comfort zone i.e your bedroom. It is necessary to feel comfortable before you start taking your clothes off. Calm your nerves and make sure the other person at the end of the line is also comfortable and is ready to take this forward.

Start with simple comments

Don’t rush into the night. Instead, take it slow. The number one mistake that couples do in terms of phone sex is that, they rush into the saucy details rather than starting with slow foreplay. You can ask your partner what they are wearing and also, you can let them know how eager you are to kiss them.

Pick up the pace

As you slowly get into the details, you can slowly amp the pace. Talk about what your hands would do to your partner if they would’ve been in front of you and talk about caressing their body. You can discuss how and which sex positions you both can opt for to spice it up more.

Get to the final countdown

The ultimate goal of phone sex is to pleasure yourselves with the virtual presence of your partner. You shouldn’t feel silly or stupid for wanting to pleasure yourselves or masturbate, because it’s just another way of attaining pleasurable orgasms. You can further even include sex toys, if you want to get the best experience.