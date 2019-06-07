9th National Assembly: PDP governors meet over election of principal officers

The 15 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met in Abuja to discuss the party’s position on the forthcoming June 11 election of the principal officers of the Ninth National Assembly.

The meeting, which started in the wee hours of Friday morning was hosted by Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who doubles as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, at the state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The PDP governors’ intervention might not be unconnected with the divided positions of the PDP National Assembly members-elect.

Apart from the governors, the meeting was also attended by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus

The governors and the party leaders are said to be worried that the divided positions of the PDP National Assembly members-elect might not ensure a block vote for the party’s choice of presiding officers.

The governors are expected to present their positions to the party’s National Assembly members-elect , ahead of their own meeting today.

The PDP National Assembly caucus is expected to meet Friday night to harmonise their positions for the voting on Tuesday.

NewsDay also gathered that the PDP governors at the meeting also harmonise their positions ahead of the their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari today.

President Buhari is expected to meet with the 36 governors of the federation to consider steps to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Today’s meeting, with the president presiding, will also discuss debts inherited by the governors, which they claimed would make governance difficult in their respective states.

Friday’s meeting with the President followed a resolution of the governors during their first meeting after the election of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

