86 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria, total now 627

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.

The cases were reported in Lagos, Abuja (FCT), Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Jigawa and Borno

Lagos recorded 70 cases while FCT reported 7 cases. Katsina and Akwa Ibom confirmed three cases each, Bauchi recorded one. Jigawa and Borno recorded index case each.

A total of 170 people have been treated and discharged. Twenty-one people have died from the virus