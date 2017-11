The 8-days fidau prayer of Jide Tinubu, the son of APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu who died in a Lagos hospital on November 1st has been fixed for this Wednesday.

The prayers will be held at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos on Wednesday 8th of November 2017.

Late Jide in his lifetime was a lawyer. He reportedly complained of chest pain and slumped. He was rushed to the hospital where he died at the age of 43.