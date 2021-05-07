Confessing your love to the love of your life is an important milestone in a relationship.

The three words mean a thousand times more when said for the first time to your partner. It is after days and months of dating, getting to know each other, and adjusting to each other’s likes and dislikes that one feels ready to take this step.

Here is a look at 7 ways to say “I love you” for the first time.

​Make them breakfast in bed and write it in a note

There is nothing like breakfast in bed to spoil and pamper someone, and adding a little note to say what is in your heart will amplify the moment. It will definitely make this an extra-special morning meal to remember.

2. Whisper it while you are drifting off to sleep

Imagine you are all cozy with your partner as you are drifting off to sleep and you are thinking how lucky you are. This moment can be such an ideal time to say how you are feeling since you are both relaxed and feeling connected. Also, you can sleep on it if you or your partner needs a moment to process the big step you have taken.

3. ​Go the old school way

Make a mix of his/her favorite songs and add some romantic ones too. In between the playlist, you can record and include a personal message or a music love quote declaring your love in the sweetest manner.

4. ​Write it in the sand on your next beach trip

If you think walking on the beach with someone you love is romantic, try writing on it. Let your loved one know just how much you care with a sweet and simple message that can be seen and then swept out to sea!

5. ​Drop a cute love letter

If speaking verbally is too tough for you, drop a handwritten love letter carrying all your heartfelt emotions and feelings and they will surely not go unnoticed. Make it a short note. This is some serious stuff and it has to be a sweet and honest love letter.

6. Text it to them while they are in the room

If you want to say it to their face but are nervous to say it out loud, send them a quick text to express what’s in your heart. Bonus points if they are in the room and you can watch them receive it and reply! Also, don’t forget to add a few romantic emojis.

7. ​Say it sincerely

While there is no shortage of cute and creative ways to tell someone you love them, the best approach is sometimes the simplest. In a quiet moment when you feel that love coming from you, simply look your special someone in the eye and tell them, “I love you.” It’s powerful, direct, and special in its purity.