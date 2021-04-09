7 things you should always do before having sex

Whenever you enter a new relationship, you look forward to “getting physical” with your partner.

On one hand, it makes you feel excited and eager but on the other, it also makes you nervous and anxious. What your partner likes in bed, whether you will be able to satisfy them or not, what they will be expecting you to be like – all are some common questions that pop in our head.

Apart from doing these things right, there are a few things that you should always do before having sex. Here is a look at 7 of them.

​Hint at it

Creating some sexual tension before you hit the bedroom can make for a more exciting encounter. Some signals include giving your partner a long kiss in the morning, a flirtatious text during the day, or a seductive wink when they walk in the door. All this gives you time for your imagination to wander and your body to get warmed up.

Have condoms ready

Safe sex is extremely important. For men, have condoms ready to go and be well prepared. You do not want to be going out to get them or searching for them at home in-between a romantic evening.

​Set the mood

Thoughtful gestures and touches to your environment help set the mood for a great night. It could include playing your partner’s favorite playlist, dim lighting, candles, or scents. All these can help enhance the overall experience.

​Stimulate your brain

Sex begins in the mind. So read erotica or visually imagine sex. This can do wonders to heighten senses in preparation for sex. You can do this throughout your day in the hours leading up to sex.

​To-do-list

Make a mental to-do list that includes everything you like to do. You’re going to enjoy sex a whole lot more if you have already thought about everything you need to get done!

Feel sexier

Feeling sexy and desirable to your partner is a key component that contributes to sexual enjoyment. Before sex, do something that makes you feel a little sexier and confident. It could be anything that makes you feel more attractive and will put you in a more sexual headspace.

​Deep breaths

There are evidence that mindfulness can help increase our attention and focus on pleasurable sexual sensations, which could lead to better and more satisfying sex. So, before shifting from your busy work life to sex, take a moment to inhale and exhale a few deep breaths to relax.

