7 reasons why morning sex is good for your health

It is said that adults who have sex in the morning not only feel upbeat for the day, but are also said to benefit from a healthy immune system.

Some people believe it’s best to have sex at night only. Having sex at night is like only having sex in your bed or only having sex if the lights are off.



Research states that adults who begin their day with that morning glory are happier and healthier than those who opt for a cup of tea.

It’s a great replacement for coffee.`

2. It burns calories.

It is said that having sex burns as many calories as a 30-minute jog, so you can skip the gym.

3. It gives you a unique sense of thrill

When you do something outside of the norm, it turns up the excitement and studies suggest that the brain’s creativity is also at its best in the morning.

4. It’s easier to undress in the morning

You don’t have to worry about tight clothes and belts or clothes getting stained by make-up.

5. It keeps you healthy

Having sex can boost your immune system by boosting your IaG, which is an antibody that protects against getting infections.

6. You’re well rested

After a long day of work all you want to do is rest. But in the morning, you’ve had your beauty sleep.

7. Intimacy

Your partner gets to experience parts of you that others don’t know. You’re stripped of everything – clothes, make-up, the weight of a day’s events, toothpaste, priorities – and somehow leaves you feeling fuller.