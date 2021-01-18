7-days ultimatum to Fulani to leave Oyo: Seriki’s daughter, Hauwau taunts Sunday Igboho

Hauwau, the daughter of Saliu Seriki, the Seriki Fulani in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local government of Oyo State has vented her anger on her WhatsApp status by mocking Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho

Sunday Igboho had on Friday visited the Seriki of Fulani , expressing his displeasure over the rising spate of kidnapping and killing in the area lately.



Igboho during his meeting with Seriki gave Fulani herdsmen seven day notice to leave the area.

Hauwau reacted to Igboho’s statement on her WhatsApp status that the Yorubas who stormed his father’s residence and those who sent them should be ashamed of themselves, buttressing that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is a Fulani man.

Furthermore, she threatened Sunday Igboho, she wrote “Sunday Sunday, I pity your generation. You start the war and you will end it.

“You people want war right, you want your father’s land?

“Fulani is your President. You people should be ashamed of saying you will send Fulanis in your father land. Did your fathers bring land from heaven?

“Saliu Seriki has been on that land for more than 50 years. Now you are telling him to vacate your father land. You must be stupid.

“By the time my father meets with Buhari, you will cry for help. You never know Saliu Seriki is on his way to Abuja. He is a man of his words, “awon were omo Oduduwa,”