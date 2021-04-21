6 ways to tell if a shy guy likes you

The shy guys have got to fight. It gets incredibly difficult to understand if any one of them happens to like you!

A shy person is an introvert and it becomes impossible to know if they’re interested in you, mostly because they love to keep their feelings to themselves. But actually, there are quite a few signs that can help you understand if they are interested in you.

Hence, we bring to you some identifiable signs that tell you if a shy guy likes you!

You catch him looking at you

A shy guy would never risk staring at you head-on. They love to steal occasional glances and look at you just when you’re busy doing your work or engrossed in talking to other people. He will only try to look at you when you aren’t watching because they’re shy and scared, obviously!

2. He can get pretty clumsy

He may spill his cup of water or even trip over something while you’re around. That’s the effect you have on him. Shy men get really clumsy with their actions, mostly because they are nervous or are trying to your attention. To help him ease his nervousness, you can slip in a joke or two.

3. Treating you in a special way

You will feel like the most special girl in front of his presence because that’s exactly what he feels about you. A shy man may not know how to express his feelings directly, but he will try every other possible way to make you feel special and different from others. You can very well identify his actions of treating you differently because they are so evident!

4. Pays attention to the little things

How adorable is it when men pay attention to the little things about you? A shy guy is ever ready to listen to your little rants or happy thoughts whenever you feel like it. If anyone ever asks him something about you, then he will probably be even able to tell the colour of your eye. That’s how attentive he is.

5. His friends tease you!

His friends can get super playful and may even drop very subtle hints about him liking you. They might tease you and would even want to know your opinion about him. If a shy man tells his friends about you, it’s certain that he is pretty into you.

6. He’s going to go all the way for you

A shy guy isn’t a person who is going to boast about his helping deeds. Instead, he is going to work from behind the scenes and help you in the best way possible. You’ll find yourself depending on him for your needs because you have come to trust him quite a lot.