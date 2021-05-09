Fights and arguments in a relationship are a very common thing. Be it over the smallest of things or some serious issues, they are bound to happen when two people decide to share their lives with each other. No matter the reason behind a fight, what matters more is who takes the first step to apologize and make the other person laugh.

Here is a look at 6 ways to make your boyfriend smile when he is mad at you.

​Say sorry, and mean it

If you are the one who committed a mistake, then set aside your ego, and apologize to him. Make sure that you mean it. If your apology is genuine, then he will see that you realize your mistake, and you understand why he got mad.

2. ​Be extra sweet

Ask what you can do for him. Lower your voice when you talk to him. Prepare him some coffee or cold beverage. Be extra sweet, so he is left with no choice but to smile and forget about his anger.

3. Cook for him

You might have heard the line “The best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” So, why don’t you cook his favorite food? You can also cook something that you haven’t tried yet, and make him the first one to taste it. He might just forget his anger once he sees the mouth-watering dish you have prepared for him.

​4. Compliment him

Sometimes, all you need to do is to say how cute and adorable he looks when he is mad. Your boyfriend can’t help but smile when you shower him with simple but genuine compliments!

5. ​Crack some jokes

No matter how silly your jokes are, your boyfriend will still end up laughing and realize how charming you are. So, don’t hesitate to make your boyfriend laugh even when he is mad at you at the moment.

6. Offer to do what he has always wanted

Has he been asking you to play a video game with him? Or, has he always wanted to take you to a cricket match? If so, ask him to do these things. The moment he enjoys doing those things with you, he will not keep bringing back the issue as to why he got mad at you.