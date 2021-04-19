6 unusual sex practices from around the world

Experimenting with various stuff in the bedroom is a very common thing that people do. Be it trying out various sex positions or sex toys, all are pretty exciting and crazy at the same time. Experiences like these help keep the spark and fun alive in relationships. However, there are several sex practices from around the world that will leave you shocked and astounded.

Here is a look at 6 of them.



1. Women feed armpit-flavored apples to their partner in Rural Austria

In rural Austria, young women perform a traditional dance wherein they stuff slices of apples in their armpits. After the dance is complete, the women go to the man they like and offer him a slice, which is eaten by him. This practice indicates that the man would always indulge in sexual pleasure.

2. Brothers share a wife in some Nepali tribes

Remember Mahabharata where Draupadi had 5 husbands? Something similar could be observed in some Nepali tribes that practice polyandry. All the brothers share one woman so that they don’t have too many children for their limited farms and properties.

3. Old women sleep with young boys in Mangaia

Mangaia is southernmost of the southern group of the Cook Islands, a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand in the South Pacific Ocean. This island is famous because of a strange sexual tradition where young boys are supposed to have sex with older women who teach them the tricks to please their partners.

4. Men took young boys as lovers in Ancient Greece

In Ancient Greece, adult men, both married and single, often had sexual relationships with adolescent boys. These relationships did not involve children, but post-pubescent adolescents, usually between the ages of 15 and 19.

5. The Kreung Tribe builds love huts for teenage girls

The Kreung Tribe in Cambodia builds love huts for the teenaged girls of their community. Interestingly, different boys spend consecutive nights here, until the girl finds a suitable partner, who is declared as the love of her life.

6. The Wodaabe Tribe holds a wife-stealing festival every year

Children are married in their infancy in the Wodaabe Tribe of Niger in West Africa. However, at the yearly Gerewol Festival, Wodaabe men wear elaborate makeup and costumes and try to steal another man’s wife. If the theft goes undetected, their union becomes recognized.