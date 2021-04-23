6 orgasms everyone should have

Orgasms don’t always come easy, but thanks to the wildly subjective nature of human pleasure, there are so, so many ways to reach that peak. And I think we can agree that it is worth it, no matter what “type” of orgasm you experience.

Although the orgasm rate for penis-havers is higher (boo), the erectile tissue for people with vaginas is spread out over a larger area, meaning more erogenous zones to enjoy and more ways to reach climax. So there is no reason that with a lil’ effort, lots of communication with partners, and a clear understanding of your body, that orgasm gap can’t be closed.

And this means even more exciting ways to spice up your sex life.

Now let’s get started so you can get to trying out all 6 ways to have an orgasm.

Clitoral Orgasm

The clitoris is a small, nerve-dense structure seated at the top of the vaginal opening, and serves no function other than to provide sexual pleasure. “If you’ve never had an orgasm before, you want to start with the clitoris,” Marin says.

How to have a clitoral orgasm: First things first, you need to figure out if you prefer direct or indirect stimulation, which is to say, touching the clitoris itself, or through the labia and clitoral hood. Marin suggests rubbing it with your fingers (rather than a sex toy) at first, “going in a spiral type of shape around your clitoris.”

“Start pretty far from it and then spiral in closer to it until you’re finally spiraling over it, and then spiraling back out,” she says. Note when and how your body responds: With that knowledge base, experiment with different types of touch until you find the one that works for you.

G-spot orgasm

“The G spot is a hypothesized highly erogenous area on the anterior (or front) vaginal wall of the urethral sponge that can be stimulated during sexual activity,” Loanzon says. “It is the female equivalent to the prostate.”

How to have a G-spot orgasm: “Pee first so you don’t hold yourself back from climax, as G-spot stimulation can lead to a need-to-pee sensation and female ejaculation,” says Amy Levine, sex coach and founder of Ignite Your Pleasure. “Insert your middle finger in the vagina, on the belly-button side of the body. You’ll feel an area that’s likely corrugated in texture. Stop there and use a come-hither motion to stimulate or a toy rubbing or vibrating in that area.”

Or, if you’re having penetrative sex, try a position that hits your G-spot—rear entry positions work well for this—and keep stimulating the area until you climax.

Blended orgasm

“Blended orgasms are combining clitoral stimulation with some kind of other stimulation, and that can actually be a great way—once you’ve mastered the clitoral orgasm—to figure out what other parts of your body feel like,” Marin says. So, theoretically, you could achieve blended orgasm from stimulating your nipples and your G-spot simultaneously, but the most common combination is clitoris and G-spot.

How to have a blended orgasm: If you’ve got both the G-spot and the clitoral orgasm down, you’re in great shape—basically, just stimulate the G-spot at the same time you stimulate your clit.

Anal orgasm

“There are shared nerves from the anterior wall of the rectum to the vagina,” Dr. Loanzon previously told Women’s Health. “So for vagina owners, it may be possible for sexual arousal to occur from rectal stimulation,” she says. Plus, the legs of the clitoris stretch all the way back to the anus, so back door stimulation can fire up the clit, too.

How to have an anal orgasm: Alicia Sinclair, a certified sex educator and the CEO of b-vibe recommends incorporating your tried-and-true orgasm maneuvers into any anal adventure. She also suggests easing into anal play by inserting a finger first, “so that you can be the giver and receiver.” Use lots of lube, too, and work your way in slowly.

“When you put something inside the anal canal, push up in the same way toward the belly button, as you would in the vagina,” Sinclair explains. That way, “you have that same possibility of stimulating that central nerve area,” she says.

C-spot orgasm

The C-spot is your cervix, and involves nerve endings located in the cervix and around the uterus. Anatomical differences and surgical history—i.e., a hysterectomy that involves the cervix’s removal—can affect a person’s ability to achieve cervical orgasm, as can a partner’s penis size (if your partner happens to have a penis). Heavy thrusting with a particularly well-endowed partner may hurt, so communicate about how cervical stimulation feels for you.

How to have a cervical orgasm: The key to a cervical orgasm is the build-up, Jessica O’Reilly, Ph.D., author of The New Sex Bible resident sexologist for ASTROGLIDE, told Women’s Health. You have a better chance of achieving one—and of enjoying pleasurable, rather than painful, C-spot sensations—if you’re very turned on. So, save deep penetration until you’re close to climax, and then have your partner thrust (or use a sex toy or finger) so that they hit your cervix.

Nipples

You probably already know where and what the nipples are, but what you might not know is that some people can orgasm solely from their stimulation. As Men’s Health reported, in one study of 213 women, 29 percent reported having had a breast-based orgasm at some point in their lives.

“When the nipples are stimulated, oxytocin is released, which causes the same uterine and vaginal contractions associated with orgasm,” says ob-gyn Christiane Northrup, MD, author of Women’s Bodies, Women’s Wisdom. “This brings more blood flow to the genitals and can trigger an orgasm.”

How to have a nipple orgasm: “When it comes to nipple/breast pleasure, I wouldn’t get too hung up on the goal of orgasm,” O’Reilly says. “Focus on the pleasure and see where it leads.”

O’Reilly recommends experimenting with the area right above the areola, which many people find to be the most touch-sensitive. “Start on the outer edges, using the backs of your fingers ,and circle your way slowly into the center,” O’Reilly says. You can also roll the nipple between thumb and forefinger.

Some people may find it feels great to have a partner breath on, lick, suck, or pinch the nipples. This is all subjective, so it’s a matter of playing around to determine what feels best for you. A light touch, at least at first, may be best for breast action. Try gentle boob cupping while stimulating the nipples with a tongue or vibrator, rather than full-on grabbing