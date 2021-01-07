6 lies Nigerians tell themselves instead of testing for the Rona

COVID-19 cases are rising across Nigeria.

In the last three days running, Nigeria has broken its COVID-19 records with an average of more than 1000 cases per day.

Reports from to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday showed that the nation reported 1,664 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020 in the country.

The recent surge according to medical experts could be attributed to the way Nigerians were having the time of their lives in the middle of a pandemic in December.

However, many people are actually refusing to get tested for the disease even in cases when they know they’ve been exposed.

Nigerians are using the following excuses to brush off the fact that they might have COVID and need to get tested ASAP!

1.“It’s malaria”

2.“I’m just tired and weak. I need to rest”

3.“I didn’t go anywhere in December, so I’m sure it’s not it”

4. “It’s the weather… that’s why I’m coughing”

5. I’m not coughing. There’s something in my throat”

6. Corona does not exist .”If it is not real, there is no reason to take a test”.