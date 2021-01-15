5 ways to seduce a man and make him crazy over you

To be quite honest (and we know most ladies will agree with us here), it doesn’t take much to get a guy to have sex with you. Some of those human beings will have sex with anyone in skirts and some are even proud to let it be known.

Seduction is more than just a fling; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. Seduction, when done right, isn’t about throwing yourself at someone. It’s about slowly, drawing the man in and keeping him wanting more until you have him hooked. (Source: zoosk.com)

Learning how to be sexy and getting a man interested and hooked to you is not something you can learn overnight but involves a lot of back and forth as one method may not work for all. You would probably have to adjust some of the things to tailor suit the guy you’re targetting.

Remember, seduction is about getting him to want you, not necessarily letting him have you.

Here are 5 tips on how to seduce that guy the right way.

Wear the best clothes for your figure



Guys are visual creatures. They get intrigued by what they see.

No matter your body type, wearing clothes that look really good on you, whether you show skin or not, is bound to grab a guy’s attention.

You need to be careful though cuz if you show too much skin you might be perceived to be “slutty” instead of “playful”.

Eye contact

Boo, you need to let your eyes do all the talking. When talking to the guy, instead of nervously looking around and fidgeting, look him straight into his eyes and smile and nod while listening to him.

There are so many ways to speak without actually speaking and you can o that with your eyes. If he tells you something you don’t exactly believe, you can raise one brow in a playful way to question him. You can also wink at him.

Whatever you do, make sure your eyes are saying something.

Smile

Baby girl, smile if you’re nervous or if you’re genuinely happy or if you don’t exactly know what to do. You can give a sly smile to let him wonder what you’re thinking or even a smirk when he says something funny.

Try not to give a fake smile since most people can see through it and the guy may think you aren’t interested anymore.

Don’t throw yourself at him

Sis, you don’t want to give off signs which will make him think you want a one night stand. As we said earlier, you’re seducing him so he wants you; so he can’t stop thinking about you. It’s not necessarily sexual. You’re doing it to leave a lasting impression on him.

Besides, guys hate desperate ladies but will still go ahead and just sleep with you for the fun of it.

Be yourself

Girl, don’t go projecting a different you that you yourself don’t know. Don’t become someone else in the seduction process. You need to be yourself. Be as genuine as possible. If you don’t like something, don’t say you like it because he seems to like it. It could even be something that would keep your conversation going as you pry into why he likes it and you disprove what he says with what you think.

You need to be comfortable with yourself and your skin to give way to someone to also be comfortable with you.