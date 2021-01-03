5 ways masturbation can help your mental health

There are a lot of myths when it comes to masturbation, and many of those myths can be backed up with scientific studies.

Masturbation helps you learn what you like sexually, but it can also help your mental health too.

Masturbation can help you relieve a lot of mental health symptoms such as stress and difficulty sleeping, but it however is not a treatment for any mental disorder.

Masturbation affects your brain



When you masturbate, your body releases a number of “feel-good” hormones called endorphins, and although studies differ on exactly how, research indicates that it also affects the prefrontal cortex of your brain.

Masturbation can affect your mood

Because masturbation makes you feel good when your body releases endorphins that temporary boost your mood.

Relieves stress and anxiety

Studies show that the presence of oxytocin lowers the levels of another hormone — cortisol, which is associated with high stress. Some people find that masturbation’s stress-fighting effects also work for managing anxiety.

Masturbation helps you sleep

Oxytocin, along with prolactin, another hormone released during masturbation, makes you feel relaxed, so masturbation can be an all-natural sleep aid.

Can help your self-esteem

Masturbation can help improve your body image and self-esteem. This makes sense: masturbation is a great way to get to know your body better and appreciate all that it can do.





