5 ways a woman can help her man last longer in bed

It’s no secret that many men have an easier time reaching orgasm than many women. That, coupled with the fact that premature ejaculation is the most common sexual disorder in men under 40, means you may frequently find yourself unsatisfied once he’s finished. It can be a real let-down to realize his fun is over before you’ve hardly started.

While you could get him to finish the job by some other means, another solution is to help him last longer in bed. Here are five methods to try.

Take it slow

To get your guy to last longer, have him start slow, Men’s Fitness magazine suggests. Tell him to aim for one thrust every few seconds, then gradually (like, every two minutes) take it up a notch, to the point where there’s a thrust every second or so. If he feels like he’s going to come, he should stop thrusting and wait a few seconds until he can control himself and start up again.

Do it again and again

A round of vigorous foreplay before sex can work wonders, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. Not only can you orgasm, which might make you more likely to come again during sex, but getting him to ejaculate before the main event should delay the finish line. For many guys, it takes a certain amount of time to “recharge,” which means you should have plenty of time to be satisfied.

Try pelvic floor exercises

You’ve probably heard of Kegels, which are exercises that help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and improve your chances of orgasm. It turns out, these same exercises can help treat premature ejaculation in men. Research presented recently at the European Association of Urology in Stockholm found that simple pelvic floor exercises improved premature ejaculation rates after 12 weeks in most men. Try doing the exercises together for maximum benefits.

Use a condom

Ask a guy who doesn’t like wearing condoms why he feels that way and he’s bound to tell you, “It doesn’t feel as good.” Sex with a condom definitely feels different, and you can take advantage of this to get your guy to last longer. The sensations on his penis will be slightly weaker with a condom on, which might translate to longer sex sessions.

Switch up the position

If your guy has a go-to move that always gets him off, switch it up. Cosmopolitan suggests missionary or girl-on-top, which can help many men delay the finale. (Skip doggy-style.)